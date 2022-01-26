Ascend acquires Dedicated Transportation Solutions

ATLANTA — Ascend LLC (Ascend) announced Wednesday that it acquired Dedicated Transport Solutions (DTS), of Greenville, South Carolina.

The addition of DTS strengthens Ascend’s coverage of the southeastern seaboard in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and into Louisiana, Texas and Ohio.

“Bringing DTS into the Ascend family continues our mission to transform the regional truckload sector by leveraging technology, building density and offering driver-friendly routes and policies,” Ascend CEO Michael McLary said. “The company continues to build a robust and reliable network with the assets to support planned, and unplanned customer needs in the South, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.”

The acquisition of DTS expands Ascend’s dedicated contract carriage business and broadens the company’s footprint while building network density.

“Given the challenging nature and headwinds of the supply chain for shippers, by joining Ascend, DTS’s customers will enjoy the expanded capacity and capabilities of the combined company,” Scott Stowers, president and founder of DTS, said.

DTS was established in 2004 to provide shippers with a premier fleet outsourcing option, providing professional transportation management. DTS has 24 independent operating and geographic locations, servicing local and national customers along the southeastern seaboard plus Louisiana, Texas and Ohio.

The DTS acquisition increases Ascend’s assets to more than 1,000 tractors and more than 3,000 trailers.