Iowa police ‘Facebook shame’ speeding big rig driver

RURAL IOWA — The Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement (MVE) recently chastised a trucker in a Facebook post for traveling well over the posted speed limit.
According to the post, an officer stopped the rig after clocking the driver at 79 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone.
“At the time there was blowing snow and reduced visibility,” the Facebook post stated. “It’s needless to say this speed is excessive at any time, regardless of weather conditions. It’s not uncommon for our officers to come across excessive speeds like this is large commercial vehicles.”
The post went on to state that “speed is one of the largest contributing factors to accidents involving commercial motor vehicles. MVE officers are committed to stopping dangerous driving behaviors like this. Please watch your speed and drive safe. Let’s all get there safely!”
