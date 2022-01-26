TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Michigan trooper drags man from 18-wheeler’s path on busy highway

By The Trucker News Staff -
Michigan trooper drags man from 18-wheeler’s path on busy highway
This still image was taken from the dashcam video of a Michigan State Police trooper who pulled a man from the path of an oncoming 18-wheeler. (Courtesy: MSP)

RURAL MICHIGAN — A chilling video circulating online that was taken from the dashcam of a Michigan State Police (MSP) vehicle shows a trooper pulling a man from the path of an oncoming 18-wheeler.

According to the MSP, the video was captured on Dec. 27, 2021.

In the video, a 22-year-old male can be seen exiting a passenger car that is pulled to the shoulder of a multi-lane highway. The man then walks to the far left lane of the highway and lies down.

A short time later, the trooper is seen running over to the man and dragging him to safety just before a tandem-trailer FedEx truck zooms by.

The MSP said that the man was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation. Further details about the incident weren’t released. See the video below.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Great West Casualty Company