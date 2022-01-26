Michigan trooper drags man from 18-wheeler’s path on busy highway

RURAL MICHIGAN — A chilling video circulating online that was taken from the dashcam of a Michigan State Police (MSP) vehicle shows a trooper pulling a man from the path of an oncoming 18-wheeler.
According to the MSP, the video was captured on Dec. 27, 2021.
In the video, a 22-year-old male can be seen exiting a passenger car that is pulled to the shoulder of a multi-lane highway. The man then walks to the far left lane of the highway and lies down.
A short time later, the trooper is seen running over to the man and dragging him to safety just before a tandem-trailer FedEx truck zooms by.
The MSP said that the man was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation. Further details about the incident weren’t released. See the video below.
Lifesaving – On 12/27, a trooper pulled a 22 year old male from the roadway, saving him from being run over by a semi-truck. Subject was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. This is another example of many things troopers do. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nUwkxz4Lyf
— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) January 7, 2022
