ATA foundations join forces to support children’s hospital

WASHINGTON — On Sept. 21, the Trucking Cares Foundation (TCF) and the Texas Trucking Association Foundation (TXTA) announced a partnership to support Austin, Texas-based Dell Children’s Foundation. In honor of Austin playing host to the American Trucking Associations (ATA) 2023 Management Conference and Exhibition (MCE), the foundations have a goal of raising $50,000 for the charity.

The Dell Children’s Foundation helps ensures no child is ever turned away from receiving the world-class medical care provided by the Dell Children’s Medical Center. Roughly 70% of Dell Children’s patients are classified as under-insured or uninsured. Every dollar that is donated via TCF and TXTA will go directly to the Dell Children’s Foundation. This fundraising initiative will conclude the evening of Tuesday, October 17th, the last day of MCE.

“Dell Children’s Foundation is honored to partner with the Trucking Cares Foundation and the Texas Trucking Association Foundation to raise critical funds for children and families across Central Texas,” said Megan Campuzano, Dell Children’s senior director of annual giving. “We hope this year’s gathering in the City of Austin is enjoyable for everyone attending, and we want to share our sincere thanks for making a positive impact in our community and helping to advance pediatric healthcare by supporting Dell Children’s Medical Center.”

Brandon Woods, chairman of the TXTA Foundation, explained why the groups chose to support the Dell Children’s foundation.

“ATA MCE brings together some of the brightest minds in the trucking industry,” Woods said. “Innovative thinkers and leaders like those gathering in Austin are at the core of the Dell Children’s Foundation — leading the way in health care for children in central Texas. Leaders from all sectors, including healthcare and trucking, are essential in keeping our country moving forward. TXTA Foundation is honored to partner with TCF to give back to the Austin community through our support of the Dell Children’s Foundation.”

John Lynch, president of TCF, says the organization’s partnership with the Texas association is an example of how ATA organizations share goals both in the trucking industry and in the community.

“As ATA members prepare to gather in Austin for the 2023 ATA MCE, TCF is honored to assist Dell Children’s Foundation and Dell Children’s Medical Center meet their mission of providing top notch medical care to all children of central Texas, regardless of financial means,” Lynch said.

“Without the support of generous contributions, DCH would not be able to fulfill this great mission, so I ask that all ATA members, particularly those attending MCE in Austin, strongly consider visiting the joint TCF and Texas Trucking Association Foundation microsite to help us meet our goal of raising $50,000 for Dell Children’s Foundation by October 17, the last day of MCE,” he continued.

Dell Children’s offers a free-standing children’s hospital in Austin and over 90 specialty care locations across central Texas. Families have access to more than 270 pediatric specialists and care teams in 39 pediatric specialties. Dell Children’s Medical Center also has 24/7 pediatric emergency care and the highest level of trauma and surgical care in their Level I Pediatric Trauma Center and Level I Pediatric Surgery Center.

