Averitt expands its horizons with the opening of a new facility in Tyler

By Dana Guthrie -
Averitt opens new center in Tyler, Texas featuring expanded dock space, two on-site fuel islands, and secure parking. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt has announced the opening of a new service center in Tyler, Texas, strategically located near Interstate 20.

“Our new Tyler facility is a major step forward in our ability to serve customers across East Texas and beyond,” said Bryan Walters, service center director for the Tyler location. “With improved infrastructure and increased capacity, we’re positioned to meet the growing needs of our customers, delivering the high-quality service they expect from Averitt.” 

According to a company media release, the facility, covering 20,500 square feet with 33 dock doors, significantly increases Averitt’s capacity, enabling faster and more efficient freight handling for customers in one of Texas’ fastest-growing markets. 

The new center is designed to streamline operations with expanded dock space, two on-site fuel islands, and secure parking.

“These upgrades enable Averitt to provide more reliable, timely service to customers, while also enhancing the work environment for associates through modern amenities such as break areas and new restrooms and showers,” the company said. “This facility also marks the debut of Averitt’s newly redesigned signage, featuring a streamlined Averitt logo and updated color scheme that matches Averitt’s fleet of equipment, associates’ uniforms, and reflects the modern evolution of its brand.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

