Averitt expands its horizons with the opening of a new facility in Tyler

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt has announced the opening of a new service center in Tyler, Texas, strategically located near Interstate 20.

“Our new Tyler facility is a major step forward in our ability to serve customers across East Texas and beyond,” said Bryan Walters, service center director for the Tyler location. “With improved infrastructure and increased capacity, we’re positioned to meet the growing needs of our customers, delivering the high-quality service they expect from Averitt.”

According to a company media release, the facility, covering 20,500 square feet with 33 dock doors, significantly increases Averitt’s capacity, enabling faster and more efficient freight handling for customers in one of Texas’ fastest-growing markets.