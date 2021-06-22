Averitt Express marks 50th anniversary by celebrating associate milestones

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt Express is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021 by celebrating milestones achieved by members of its “Over 20 Team.”

Averitt’s Over 20 Team is a group of associates who have been part of Averitt for at least 20 years. This team and its members represent all facets of Averitt, from customer service specialists to service center leadership to local and regional drivers. Every associate role is represented in the Over 20 Team.

Members of the Over 20 Team represent a combined total of 36,875 years of service at Averitt.

The majority of Averitt’s Over 20 Team is made up of professional drivers with 727 members. These drivers have achieved 15,808 total years of safe driving.

Dock associates are well represented on the team with 147 members, while leadership represents 273 members. Various other operations areas also have members on the team, including mechanics, sales, administrative support, customer service and freight clerks.

There are nearly 90 new inductees to the Over 20 Team this year. More than 500 team members have 21 to 24 years of service, with the next largest group (308 team members) having between 26 and 29 years. The average age of an Over 20 Team member is 57, while the youngest person on the team is 40. The company has 10 associates with more than 40 years of service.

“Our Over 20 Team brings an incredible wealth of experience to the table,” said Gary Sasser, chairman and CEO of Averitt. “These associates’ commitment to excellence and dedication to the Averitt team are among the reasons we’re able to celebrate our 50-year anniversary. As our Over 20 Team continues to grow, I’m even more excited about what we can accomplish together in the future.”

The company credits its longevity, leadership and focus on teamwork as being instrumental in developing its unique culture and position as a leader in the transportation industry.

Members of the Over 20 Team are honored with a display of team members’ names, which covers a full wall in the company’s corporate headquarters.