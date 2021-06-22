CVSA to resume in-person events: Annual conference set for Aug. 29-Sept. 21

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has scheduled the 2021 CVSA Annual Conference and Exhibition as an in-person event, to be held Sunday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 2.

Following CVSA’s tradition of hosting the event in the home jurisdiction of the outgoing president, this year’s event will be held in Wilmington, Delaware, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront. The term of the current CVSA president, Sgt. John Samis, with the Delaware State Police, will end Sept. 30.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CVSA has not held an in-person conference since its Cooperative Hazardous Materials Enforcement Development Conference in January 2020. The 2021 CVSA Annual Conference and Exhibition will be CVSA’s first in-person conference in 20 months.

“I’d like to thank my CVSA colleagues who quickly adapted, without hesitation, to working and collaborating virtually — something most of us were unfamiliar with at that time,” Samis said. “I’d also like to thank the hundreds of individuals who participated in our virtual events; some of those participants were joining us for the first time. However, as grateful as I am for everything we accomplished during this difficult time, I’m looking forward to finally meeting in person again and I hope everyone else is too.”

Following the end of Samis’ term as president, Capt. John Broers, with the South Dakota Highway Patrol, will become president, and Maj. Chris Nordloh, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, will become vice president. The election for the vacated secretary position will take place at the annual conference. Col. Russ Christoferson, with the Montana Department of Transportation, is running unopposed for the position.

At the conference, a welcome networking reception and networking and refreshment breaks will be held in the exhibit hall, along with raffle drawings. Each year, the CVSA president selects a charity to receive the proceeds from the raffle. This year, Samis selected Special Olympics Delaware, an organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition through Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The annual conference will feature program, committee, membership and region meetings, along with updates from federal partners in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.; the president’s networking reception; an association roundtable session; and two board meetings. To see the full schedule, click here.

This year’s conference will also include an awards luncheon, during which this year’s college scholarship recipients will be recognized; Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) will present the TAT Champion Award; the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will announce the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program Awards. In addition, CVSA will announce the President’s Award recipients; recognize the winner of this year’s International Driver Excellence Award; outgoing CVSA leadership will receive their plaques; and the incoming of the CVSA secretary will be announced.