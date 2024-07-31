Banyan Technology noted on 2024 list of top workplaces

CLEVELAND — In a recent media release, Banyan Technology announced its appearance on the prestigious Top Workplaces 2024 list by the cleveland.com website and The Plain Dealer newspaper.

The ranking is derived exclusively from employee feedback collected via a third-party survey conducted by Energage, LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. This confidential survey distinctively evaluates the employee experience, focusing on various aspects such as respect, support, growth opportunities, and empowerment to perform tasks, among others.

“At Banyan Technology, we take pride in empowering our employees by sharing the company’s vision and involving them in our success. We believe this approach, along with continued employee development efforts, is what fuels Banyan’s inclusion year-over-year on the Top Workplaces 2024 list,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “We are proud to be at the forefront of freight software and deeply appreciate the dedication of our employees and their commitment to our core values of: Client Centric, Ingenuity, Tenacity and Transparency.”

Its release states that the organizational culture and strategic goals at Banyan are deeply rooted in the principles of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), which encourages companies to adopt process enhancements, acknowledge personal and professional achievements, and set attainable and realistic business targets.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”