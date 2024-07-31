Diesel prices continue downward trend for third straight week

While not quite as drastic as last week’s diesel plunge, prices did tick downward again for the third consecutive week according to information released July 29.

According to the numbers released by the Petroleum Administration for Defense District, diesel fuel prices are continuing to move downward nationally by an average of 1.1 cents from $3.779 to $3.768 per gallon.

It was last week that prices dropped the sharpest in the latest continuous downward trend that saw prices fall from an average of $3.826 per gallon to $3.779.

The largest decrease in prices came from the Gulf Coast week. This week prices actually went slightly up from $3.461 to $3.468. The Midwests’ prices fell nearly 10 cents last week from $3.551 to $3.461. That ever-so-slight uptick did not sway the trend or affect the national average.

The East Coast and Lower Atlantic regions dropped sharply again. The Lower Atlantic region fell by nearly three cents per gallon from $3.778 to $3.751. Meanwhile the East Coast dipped nearly three cents as well from $3.872 to $3.844.

California’s diesel prices declined again from $4.874 per gallon $4.831 The two west coast regions’ prices also fell by nearly two cents per gallon.

The Midwest did not enjoy as much of the relief as many did, but did edge downward by about a half cent from $3.732 to $3.727.