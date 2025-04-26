TheTrucker.com
Best of the Best: ATA security council recognizes fleets for security commitments

By Dana Guthrie -
ATA Security Council commends fleet excellence in security.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Transportation Security Council is recognizing two extraordinary fleets for their commitment to trucking industry security and loss prevention efforts.

“Trucking is an industry of frontline responders who make it a priority to keep the public and our customers safe,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “Having a strong commitment to security—whether its preventing theft, crime, or terrorism—is an important responsibility for our industry, and these carriers have shown tremendous dedication to it.”

The winners were recognized at ATA’s 2025 Safety, Security & Human Resources National Conference & Exhibition in Louisville, Ky.

2025 Honorees

ATA Excellence in Security — ABF Freight
ATA Excellence in Claims & Loss Prevention — Old Dominion Freight Line

“Recognizing these fleets is about more than awards—it’s about highlighting a deep commitment to protecting people, freight, and the integrity of our operations,” said Jacob Pierce, TSC executive director. “Their leadership in security, claims, and loss prevention reflects the kind of forward-thinking, principled approach our industry needs more of.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

