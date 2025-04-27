Werner earns 2025 VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer Award for second consecutive year

OMAHA, Neb. — Werner Enterprises Inc. is announcing the company has been given the prestigious VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer designation in the 2025 VETS Indexes Employer Awards.

“At Werner, we honor the dedication and leadership of those who have served by creating meaningful opportunities allowing veterans and their families to thrive,” said Derek Leathers, Werner’s chairman, CEO. “Being named a 5 Star Employer for a second year in a row reinforces our mission to empower these individuals as they transition to civilian careers.”

The recognition highlights Werner’s continued commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans and the military-connected community, according to a company press release.

Taking Home the Win – Again

For the second consecutive year, Werner has earned the highest distinction in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program. As the only transportation and logistics company to receive a 5 Star designation, this honor highlights Werner’s continued commitment to developing veteran-inclusive programs and creating clear pathways to rewarding careers in the transportation and logistics industry, according to the release.

Military Veteran Support

“Werner employs a workforce made up of approximately 20% veterans and offers a robust suite of programs tailored to the military community,” Werner said. “These include a Military Skills Test Waiver Program, SkillBridge/Career Skills Program, VA Educational Benefits, Operation Freedom Fleet, the ‘WEVets’ Veteran Resource Group and Deployment Support initiatives.”

This year, a record 349 organizations submitted entries for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, with only 294 recognized across the 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer and Recognized Employer levels. Selection is based on a comprehensive evaluation of each organization’s policies, practices, and outcomes in five critical areas, including:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring.

Veteran employee development and retention.

Veteran-inclusive policies and culture.

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves.

Military spouse and family support.

Exceptional Support for Veterans

“Werner has demonstrated exceptional support for veterans and the military-connected community, earning one of the most prestigious awards possible in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. “Even as more organizations recognize the unique value veterans bring, Werner’s efforts continue to set the bar.”

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards are considered the most objective and comprehensive assessment of veteran employer practices and have been featured by CNBC, Fox Business, BNN Bloomberg, Military.com, Military Times and Stars & Stripes.

To view the full list of 2025 awardees, visit here. To learn more about Werner’s military support programs, visit here.