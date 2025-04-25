Safety first: Outstanding fleets and industry leaders recognized by ATA for safety efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The American Trucking Associations’ Safety Management Council is recognizing several outstanding fleets and industry leaders for their exceptional dedication to safety both on the road and in the workplace.

“For trucking, safety isn’t just a box to check — it’s at the heart of what we do,” said Chris Spear ATA president, CEO. “These professionals lead by example, showing what real dedication and attention to detail looks like day in and day out. Congratulations to the recipients of this award as well as to every nominee. They reflect the high standards and integrity that define our industry.”

The winners were recognized at ATA’s 2025 Safety, Security & Human Resources National Conference and Exhibition in Louisville, Ky.

2025 Winners

President’s Trophy – Sponsored by Great West Casualty Company

Over 100 Million Miles – Roehl Transport, Marshfield, Wis.

Between 25 – 100 Million Miles – Bulkmatic, LLC, Griffith, Ind.

Under 25 Million Miles – Talon Logistics, Harmony, Pa.

2024 ATA National Driver of the Year

Thomas Miller, Prime Inc., Missouri Trucking Association.

2024 National Safety Director – Sponsored by DMC Insurance

Ronnie Holland, TCW Inc.

2024 Excellence in Safety – Sponsored by Great West Casualty Company

Illinois Trucking Association.

“We’re really proud to celebrate this year’s honorees – each one of them is helping shape a stronger, safer culture all across our industry,” said Jacob Pierce, SMC executive director. “From motor carriers to state association leaders and the drivers on the road, their efforts are essential to advancing safety, and we’re grateful for their dedication.”