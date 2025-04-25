Wrong-way driver arrested after crashing into big rig on US 101 in California

The driver of a silver Chevrolet Equinox was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a wrong-way crash on U.S. 101, according to the California Highway Patrol-Ventura.
According to an April 22 social media post, the Equinox was traveling south in the northbound lanes after entering the wrong way from an off ramp. The driver attempted a U-turn but was struck by a tractor-trailer.
The impact caused the Equinox to spin toward the median, triggering additional crashes as other vehicles swerved to avoid it.
No major injuries were reported.
Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.