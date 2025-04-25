Virtual People’s Choice Award returns to Shell Rotella SuperRigs 2025

Back by popular demand, the annual Virtual People’s Choice Award is once again part of the excitement at this year’s Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition.

The virtual award allows truck drivers across North America the chance to join the action, even if they can’t make it to Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Can’t Attend in Person? Show Off Your Rig Online

This fan-favorite category allows drivers to submit photos of their trucks online for a chance to be crowned the Virtual People’s Choice Award winner. Submissions are open now through May 15 at 4:00 p.m. CT. Simply upload your entry at super-rigs.mymilesmatter.com using your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Voting begins on May 16 at 8:00 a.m. CT and runs through May 30 at 4:00 p.m. CT, giving fans, friends, and family the opportunity to vote for their favorite rig. Each vote not only edges a driver closer to this prestigious award but also contributes to a noble cause: for every vote received, $1 will be donated to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, which provides assistance to truckers in need. The winner will be announced during the SuperRigs awards ceremony.

To enter or cast your vote, visit: mymilesmatter.ca/superrigs/peopleschoice and make your choice count.