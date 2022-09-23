CarriersEdge adds course to help prevent tanker operator injuries

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Canada — CarriersEdge has introduced a course to help drivers avoid injuries while performing tasks directly or indirectly related to operating a tanker.

Falls from climbing a tanker, using the catwalk or tripping over hoses are common causes of injuries for tanker drivers. These can result in sprains, fractures or even serious head injuries.

The “Tanker Injury Prevention” course focuses on risks associated with getting in and out of the cab, climbing on and off the tanker, securing the cargo and handling hoses while loading and unloading cargo, according to a news release.

The interactive module outlines the different aspects of the driver’s tanker-related duties, including specific examples and detailed steps.

“Tankers present a multitude of opportunities for workplace injury, so it’s critical for drivers to understand how to stay safe when loading, unloading, and inspecting the equipment,” Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge, said. “This course uses a combination of text, images, animation, and interactive exercises to take drivers through the common activities and ensure they’re well prepared to avoid injuries.”

“Tanker Injury Prevention” is available to customers now at no extra charge as part of the CarriersEdge subscription service.