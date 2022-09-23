Tractor-trailer driver charged in death of motorcyclist

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer driver is facing charges in the death of a motorcyclist in an August crash.
WFXR reports that around 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 27, Alexi Plavan, 64, of Sterling, Virginia, failed to stop for a red light and struck John R. Selby, 77, of Bealeton, Virginia, at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road in Fauquier County.
Selby, who was wearing a helmet and had the green light, died at the scene.
Plavan was arrested and taken to Culpeper County Jail. He is facing a charge of reckless driving and released on bond.
