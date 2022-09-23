TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Tractor-trailer driver charged in death of motorcyclist

By The Trucker News Staff
Tractor-trailer driver charged in death of motorcyclist
This photo provided by the North Las Vegas Police Department shows the aftermath of a collision between a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer driver is facing charges in the death of a motorcyclist in an August crash.

WFXR reports that around 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 27, Alexi Plavan, 64, of Sterling, Virginia, failed to stop for a red light and struck John R. Selby, 77, of Bealeton, Virginia, at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road in Fauquier County.

Selby, who was wearing a helmet and had the green light, died at the scene.

Plavan was arrested and taken to Culpeper County Jail. He is facing a charge of reckless driving and released on bond.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

