TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Police kill truck driver who shot co-driver

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Police kill truck driver who shot co-driver
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Police kill truck driver who shot co-driver
Police in Texas were involved in a shootout Friday morning with a truck driver who had allegedly shot and severely wounded his co-driver.

CHILLICOTHE, Texas — Police in Texas were involved in a shootout Friday morning with a truck driver who had allegedly shot and severely wounded his co-driver.

According to a report by myhighplanes.com, a man called 911 at just before 7 a.m. saying that he had been shot by his co-driver. The man said he was traveling south on U.S. 287 just east of Quanah, Texas, when the incident occurred.

Myhighplanes.com reported that Hardeman County Deputies made contact with the 18-wheeler, which then evaded law enforcement south on US 287. The driver continued to evade law enforcement for approximately 10 miles.

The big rig stopped a short time later, and a man exited and fired a gun several times at members of law enforcement. A shootout ensued, and the man was killed by police.

The man who called 911 was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Further details about the incident were not available.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE