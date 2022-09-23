Police kill truck driver who shot co-driver

CHILLICOTHE, Texas — Police in Texas were involved in a shootout Friday morning with a truck driver who had allegedly shot and severely wounded his co-driver.
According to a report by myhighplanes.com, a man called 911 at just before 7 a.m. saying that he had been shot by his co-driver. The man said he was traveling south on U.S. 287 just east of Quanah, Texas, when the incident occurred.
Myhighplanes.com reported that Hardeman County Deputies made contact with the 18-wheeler, which then evaded law enforcement south on US 287. The driver continued to evade law enforcement for approximately 10 miles.
The big rig stopped a short time later, and a man exited and fired a gun several times at members of law enforcement. A shootout ensued, and the man was killed by police.
The man who called 911 was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Further details about the incident were not available.
