California regulators eye banning diesel big rig sales by 2040

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If some regulators have their way, diesel big rig sales could be banned in the state of California as early as 2040.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the California Air Resource Board (CARB) is proposing regulations to end the sale of new diesel-propelled big rigs and other trucks within the next 18 years.

The regulations would also require all state and local government fleets be zero-emission by 2027, less than five years from now, with large fleet operators like Amazon and Walmart converting all their trucks that operate in the state to zero-emission vehicles by 2042.

Approximately 6% of Californians — nearly 30 million registered vehicles are medium- and heavy-duty trucks, according to the LA Times. They also said that the trucks contribute one-fourth of all greenhouse gas emissions from the top-polluting transport sector, accounting for 41% of total emissions.

Calling it a “moral obligation,” the new regulations would likely demand a radical buildup of electric charging infrastructure, placing new stresses on California’s fragile power grid and force the trucking industry to reshape how it does business.

Regulators and activists say any disruption would be outweighed by lives and money saved.

Regulators estimate the regulations, which would target all fossil-fuel-powered big rigs, would save 5,000 Californian lives between 2024 and 2050 by preventing premature deaths, and reduce health costs by $57 billion.

The California Air Resources Board, which must vote on the truck proposal, is expected to consider it Oct. 27.