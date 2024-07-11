CNBC ranks Georgia fourth best state to do business

CNBC is counting down the Top 5 States for Business during CNBC’s Business Day programming and on CNBC.com. The network revealed that Georgia ranked #4 among America’s Top States for Business with a score of 1,527 out of a possible 2,500 points in an exclusive study, announced today.

The survey ranked states according to 10 broad categories. Georgia ranked first in infrastructure and fourth in workforce, seventh in economy and eighth in education. The bad news, and what likely was why Georgia didn’t finish higher was that the state ranked 40th for quality of life.

Georgia is repeatedly rated as one of the top states to do business. In fact, Governor Brian P. Kemp, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development announced in October 2023 that the state achieved an unprecedented full decade of business excellence, earning the rank of No. 1 state for business from Area Development magazine for 10 consecutive years. No other state in the nation has achieved this benchmark.

For 10 straight years, the people who help businesses choose where to make long-term investments have repeatedly said Georgia is the best state in the nation for opportunity,” said Governor Brian Kemp, at the time of the announcement. “Despite the unprecedented challenges we’ve seen in recent years, men and women across Georgia continued putting in countless hours of hard work for their communities. Thanks to their efforts, we’ve brought record-breaking jobs and investments to all four corners of the state, especially to rural Georgia.”

“Excellence is intentional, and a decade of excellence requires planning and implementation by many people over a number of years to achieve the same goal. That doesn’t happen by chance,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Successive Governors, local and community elected leadership, and the Georgia General Assembly have consistently supported our partnership approach to economic development, allowing our state and local teams to be responsive to business. Our University System and Technical College System of Georgia have been ahead of the curve in working with us to prepare Georgians for the workforce needs of tomorrow, giving Georgia a competitive advantage. A special thanks to Governor Kemp, and congratulations to everyone past and present who have been part of this decade of excellence!”