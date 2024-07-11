UPS names Dykes as CFO

ATLANTA— UPS, one of the world’s largest logistical solutions providers with 2023 revenue of $91.0 billion has a new leader on its money side.

UPS announced the appointment of Brian Dykes as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. According to a release, the appointment is effective immediately. He will be responsible for UPS’s financial strategies and will lead the global finance organization, including planning, treasury, tax, financial reporting, financial operations, and investor relations.

Dykes, 46, has spent more than 25 years with UPS, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Global Finance and Planning, since April 2023. Prior to that role, Dykes held positions of increasing responsibility within the Company’s finance and accounting, corporate treasury, mergers and acquisitions, business intelligence, and business development functions, both in the U.S. and internationally.

“I am delighted to appoint Brian as our next CFO,” said UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol B. Tomé. “Brian’s experience makes him uniquely qualified. The Board and I are confident that Brian’s financial and business acumen, honed in a variety of strategic leadership roles at UPS during his career, make him the best person to lead our global finance function as we execute on our Better and Bolder strategy to drive shareowner value.”