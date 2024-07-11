Fatal crash involving tractor-trailer occurs in southern Indiana

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — A 50-year-old Indiana man is dead after Indiana State Police reported a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred on I-64 eastbound.
The crash involved a 2023 Tesla T3 and a 2011 Kenworth tractor-trailer on Wednesday, July 10, afternoon at the 99.5-mile marker in Harrison County.
Authorities investigated and found that the tractor-trailer was traveling east on the interstate when it suddenly had a mechanical issue, causing the truck to lose power. Due to oncoming travel, the truck driver could not steer into the right lane or shoulder but could slow down and get on the left side of the interstate. The truck driver then put out the emergency triangles behind the truck.
It was further learned that the driver of the Tesla, Suresh Kumar Lohano of Washington, Indiana, did not notice the truck or the triangles and reared the car. Lohano was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the truck driver received no injuries.
