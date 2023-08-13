Daimler Truck North America opens Indiana redistribution center

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A new Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) redistribution center has opened in Whitestown, Indiana.

“Spanning over 605,000 square feet, this build-to-suit facility will replenish DTNA’s 10 parts distribution centers (PDC) across the U.S. and Canada with efficient and timely truck parts availability,” a news release stated. “The addition of the RDC to DTNA’s Parts Distribution Network is in line with DTNA’s Aftermarket parts growth initiatives to increase customer uptime.”

DTNA officials say the RDC will allow the company to replenish parts across the regional PDCs, expanding DTNA’s overall parts distribution network to almost 4 million square feet in footprint.

The RDC becomes the largest centralized consolidation space in DTNA’s Parts Distribution Network, enabling DTNA “to reduce safety stock in regional PDC facilities leading to space optimization and operational efficiencies for large bulk and strategic parts storage, including unique storage space for electric vehicle batteries,” the news release noted.

“We are excited to introduce the Whitestown RDC as an integral part of our Parts Distribution Network,” said Brian Lewallen, president of Detroit Reman and general manager for aftermarket solutions at DTNA. “This investment not only strengthens our capabilities to efficiently manage inventory across our network, but also demonstrates our commitment to our parts growth strategy and prepares us for new product lines for our customers.”

Todd Biggs, DTNA’s director of aftermarket parts distribution, said that by implementing a centralized approach to inventory management, DTNA “aims to ensure that the right parts are in the right place at the right time for maximizing customer uptime.”

“The goal is to set the benchmark for parts availability across our PDC network and ultimately for our customers,” he added.