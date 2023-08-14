OTR Solutions launches new banking solution for truckers

ATLANTA — OTR Solutions has launched OTR Clutch, a debit card and banking solution designed exclusively for owner-operators and small and midsize business carriers.

“We are very excited to launch OTR Clutch not only as a benefit to our clients, but to the trucking industry as a whole,” said OTR Solutions CEO Fritz Owens. “We’ve always believed that financial inclusivity and accessibility are powerful principles we should strive for and OTR Clutch paves the way for this reality.”

OTR officials say the new program is part of their continued focus “to deliver exceptional value to carrier clients, regardless of market conditions.”

OTR delivers a banking solution with unlimited cash back on purchases, as well as an executive-like metal business debit card, fee-free overdraft protection and interest earnings on account balances, according to a news release.

“OTR Clutch offers a variety of benefits to cardholders, foremost among these is the ability to earn unlimited cash back on all debit card purchases,” Owens said. “This benefit will allow our customers to stretch their budget further, while participating in a system that is traditionally unavailable in our industry.”

All cardholders receive a premium, solid metal Visa card and virtual card access compatible with Apple Wallet or Google Pay. The OTR Clutch app, available in the Apple and Google Play Store, features seamless mobile capabilities for cardholders to apply for the card, manage their banking and receive customer exceptional client support.

“Fundamentally, OTR Clutch represents our continued focus on bringing innovative solutions to the trucking industry,” said OTR Solutions Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Clayton Griffin. “We designed OTR Clutch with a ton of heart, and we are incredibly excited to deliver a premium product that serves our clients where they need it most, ultimately putting valuable time and money back into their pockets.”

Truckers can learn more and sign up to take advantage of all OTR Clutch by clicking here.