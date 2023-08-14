FMCSA seeking public input on CMV accident recordkeeping

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is asking for public input on its decision to renew accident recordkeeping requirements for motor carriers.

The notice, posted on Aug. 7, notes that the regulation doesn’t require trucking companies to report the data to FMCSA; however, the carrier must produce the information when requested by federal, state or local officials.

The following information must be recorded for each accident: date, location, driver name, number of injuries, number of fatalities, and whether certain dangerous hazardous materials were released.

In addition, the motor carrier must maintain copies of all accident reports required by insurers or governmental entities.

Motor carriers must maintain this information for three years after the date of the accident.

“By requiring motor carriers to gather and record information concerning CMV accidents, FMCSA is strengthening its ability to assess the safety performance of motor carriers,” the notice states. “This information is a valuable resource in Agency initiatives to prevent, and reduce the severity of, CMV crashes.”

The public is asked to:

Comment on any aspect of this information collection, including whether the proposed collection is necessary for the performance of FMCSA’s functions.

Comment on the accuracy of the estimated burden.

Comment on the ways FMCSA can enhance the quality, usefulness and clarity of the collected information.

Comment on ways that the burden could be minimized without reducing the quality of the collected information.