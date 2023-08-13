Werner driver travels 5 million accident-free miles

OMAHA, Neb. — A Werner driver has traveled 5 million miles without an accident.

According to a news release, Tim Dean joins driver Charley Endorf as only the second driver in company history to reach this milestone.

To honor Dean’s accomplishment, Werner hosted a ceremony at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska.

The average professional truck driver drives about 2 million miles over the course of their career, according to the American Trucking Associations (ATA). Driving 5 million accident-free miles is equivalent to driving around the world more than 200 times.

“Today, we have the pleasure of showcasing what greatness looks like in the daily work of the American professional driver,” said Derek Leathers, Werner’s chairman, president and CEO. “It’s the accomplishment of waking up every day, working hard and delivering goods that matter, both safely and on time, to those who have entrusted us to do so. We commend Tim for his contributions to Werner and the industry as a whole and are incredibly proud of him for his unwavering commitment to safety over the last 35 years. We look forward to Tim’s continued success on the road as a professional driver, one safe mile at a time.”

Dean joined Werner in 1988 and has received several accolades during his tenure with the company.

In 2009-10, he served as an ATA America’s Road Team Captain and has also been a Werner Road Team Captain and mentor since 2005.

For 22 years, Dean has competed in the Nebraska Truck Driving Championships, placing first in his class nine times and earning Grand Champion recognition in 2012 and 2018. He was awarded the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance IDEA (International Driver Excellence Award) in 2019.

In addition, Dean was named the Nebraska Trucking Association’s Driver of the Year in 2019.

As of August 2023, Werner has a total of 2,175 professional drivers who have driven one or more million accident-free miles, with 639 of those drivers actively in its fleet.