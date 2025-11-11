TheTrucker.com
DAT: Spot load and truck posts hold firm entering November

By Dana Guthrie -
Truck posts and spot loads hold steady as November begins.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Load posts on DAT One held steady during the week of Nov. 2-7, dipping 3% to 2.13 million.

“The number of load posts has been firm from week to week, averaging 2.19 million over the last 16 weeks,” DAT said. “Truck posts increased 3% to 239,406 last week.”

Broker-to-Carrier 7-Day Average Spot Rates

▼ Dry van: $2.06 per mile, down 1 cent week over week
▲ Refrigerated: $2.45 per mile, up 1 cent
— Flatbed: $2.41 per mile, unchanged

“DAT’s top 50 van lanes by load volume averaged $1.98 per mile last week, down 2 cents week over week but 29 cents higher than the national seven-day rolling average rate,” said Dean Croke, DAT iQ industry analyst. “In the 13 key Midwest states, which represent 46% of national load volume, the average van rate was unchanged at $1.94 per mile—25 cents above the national average.”

Dry van

▼ Van loads: 997,232, down 4% week over week
▲ Van equipment: 167,584, up 6%
▼ Linehaul rate: $1.69 per mile, down 1 cent

“Despite a 1-cent dip last week, the national average van rate was 3 cents higher than the same period last year and 2 cents higher than the three-month trailing average,” Croke said.

Reefer

▲ Reefer loads: 500,697, up 1% week over week
▲ Reefer equipment: 41,486, up 6%
▲ Linehaul rate: $2.09 per mile, up 1 cent

“The temperature-controlled market experienced uncharacteristic weakness three weeks out from Thanksgiving, with the national seven-day average linehaul reefer rate up 1 cent and reefer load posts virtually unchanged week over week,” Croke said. “Softness in reefer load posts was particularly evident in the 10 largest markets, which account for 23% of national volume. Load post volumes declined by 15%. Dallas recorded the most significant week-over-week decrease, plummeting by almost 27%.”

Flatbed

▼ Flatbed loads: 655,008, down 6% week over week
▼ Flatbed equipment: 30,336, down 9%
▼ Linehaul rate: $2.06 per mile, down 1 cent

U.S. National Average Diesel Price (Source: EIA)

▲ $3.75 per gallon, up 3 cents week over week. YOY: ▲ 22 cents

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

