Decisiv names Tim Hardin as CEO

RESTON, Va. — Decisiv Inc. is naming Tim Hardin as its new CEO.

Hardin previously served as president of the company. Dick Hyatt, former president, CEO and company founder, will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

“Over the past six months as president of Decisiv, Tim Hardin has demonstrated exceptional leadership, a deep understanding of our market, and a steadfast commitment to our mission,” Hyatt said. “He has engaged meaningfully with our OEM partners, service providers, fleets, and growing ecosystem of connected data and services partners, helping to lay the groundwork for Decisiv’s next phase of growth. The Decisiv Board of Directors and management team are fully confident in Tim’s ability to lead the company into the future.”

Tim Hardin

Hyatt praised Hardin’s extensive background in product development, market expansion, and strategic growth—through collaboration, partnerships, and M&A—combined with his experience in AI and data analytics, uniquely positions him to drive Decisiv’s innovation and long-term growth.

“Tim steps into the CEO role at a time of tremendous opportunity for Decisiv,” Hyatt said. “We are seeing strong industry tailwinds as our partners increasingly focus on asset health, reliability, and uptime.”

Hardin joined Decisiv in 2025 after serving as senior vice president and general manager of Global Data Services at Epicor. He focused on leveraging data analytics and AI to drive innovation and growth. His experience also includes key positions at Solera and ADP Dealer Services (now CDK Global).

“We have a strong foundation and an exciting roadmap for 2025 and beyond,” Hardin said. “You can expect several important announcements in the near future as we continue to deliver new platform capabilities and expand the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem. I am grateful to Dick Hyatt and the Board for their support and look forward to working with our team to continue creating transformative value across the commercial asset service ecosystem.”