Ex-Guard launches Ex-Guard MAX

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ex-Guard is launching its new front-end protection system, the Ex-Guard MAX.

According to Jeremy Drever, director of engineering for Ex-Guard, the Ex-Guard MAX is the company’s strongest, highest-rated extreme-duty grille guard, expanding a portfolio that ranges from low-profile bumper guards to full front-end protection models. Designed for Class 6-8 trucks, the Ex-Guard MAX introduces reinforced guard technology, enhanced steer tire protection, and is the first grille guard in North America to be independently tested and validated to meet a key international benchmark (UN ECE R93) for front underrun mitigation.

“We’ve independently tested the MAX to be the strongest, most protective grille guard we’ve ever built,” Drever said. “This guard is effective at mitigating front-end damage caused by wildlife and other vehicles, as well as frequent, minor incidents that often occur around the yard or at truck stops. In addition to our own rigorous validation, the guard has been independently tested – providing customers with confidence that it delivers protection above and beyond current regulations. As a result, this solution can help fleets significantly save on maintenance and replacement part costs when incidents do occur.”

The Ex-Guard MAX builds upon the legacy of its third generation XG-150 extreme-duty model with three major advancements.

VISR Bar (Vehicle Illumination Safety Reinforcement)

Ex-Guard added a new 8-gauge high-tensile steel low bar to the design of the Ex-Guard MAX, called the VISR Bar. Reinforced with steel plate gusseting, the VISR Bar is built to withstand demanding head-on and angled impact scenarios. This addition also enhances protection around key vehicle components, including collision mitigation system radars, fog lamps, and steer tires.

“The VISR Bar was developed in direct response to feedback from fleets and OEM partners,” Drever said. “It strengthens the guard in some of the most impact-prone areas while helping ensure compatibility with advanced vehicle systems. The result is added durability and confidence for fleets looking to protect critical components without compromising performance.”

Front Underrun Mitigation System

The Ex-Guard MAX incorporates a Front Underrun Mitigation System designed to help prevent vehicles from sliding beneath a truck in certain collision scenarios, thereby reducing damage, repair costs, and downtime. While underrun protection is not currently required in North America, Ex-Guard took the additional step of validating the MAX against an internationally recognized performance benchmark (UN ECE R93), making it an industry-first achievement. Independently tested at an IIHS-certified facility over a multi-year period, the Ex-Guard MAX demonstrated strong performance – giving fleets added confidence in advanced protection, according to a company press release.

“With the Ex-Guard MAX and its Front Underrun Mitigation System, we’re offering an additional layer of protection for fleets that want to underscore their commitment to safeguarding their trucks and their drivers,” Drever said.

Steer Tire Defender 3.0

With the launch of Ex-Guard MAX, Ex-Guard has introduced enhanced levels of steer tire protection across its product line. Steer Tire Defender 3.0 – the newest and highest protection rating – is available exclusively with the Ex-Guard MAX. By combining the VISR Bar and reinforced steel plate gusseting, the Ex-Guard MAX has been independently tested to redirect significant impact forces away from steer tires, according to the release.

“Steer tires are among the most critical components on any truck,” Drever said. “Damage to this area can create major risks for equipment and operations. With the Ex-Guard MAX and its Steer Tire Defender 3.0 rating, we’ve engineered our strongest protection yet to help fleets safeguard this vulnerable area and reduce the potential for costly repairs and downtime.”