Roadrunner announces AI-powered P&D platform

CHICAGO, Ill. — Roadrunner is announcing the accelerated rollout of its new enterprise-wide Pick-up & Delivery (P&D) software featuring advanced track-and-trace capabilities.

“Roadrunner’s comeback story proved that bold transformation is possible in LTL,” said Nathalie de Champlain, CTO, Roadrunner. “That chapter is behind us now. Today, we’re building on our leadership in direct metro-to-metro smart long haul and launching a new era where AI-powered technology turns uncertainty into clarity and unpredictability into certainty. Our ambition is not just to lead the category we created, but to become the most tech-forward carrier in the industry. That means more customers, in more markets, can trust Roadrunner as the best national carrier and it means shippers can move more freight, more reliably, with predictable delivery, faster, with real-time visibility and confidence as we revolutionize what long-haul LTL can be. As a competitive athlete, I know the pressure and the responsibility and we are taking both seriously here at Roadrunner.”

The software was developed to help eliminate one of the industry’s biggest pain points.

From Struggling to Standout

In the early 2020s, Roadrunner struggled with nearly 30% missed pickups. Through strategic investments and operational enhancements, the company has reduced this ratio to under 0.5%, with the new software expected to nearly eradicate missed pickups entirely. These advancements accelerate Roadrunner’s vault to the pole position as a best-in-class LTL carrier, setting a new standard for reliability and customer satisfaction in the industry, according to a company press release.

“Roadrunner has now deployed its new Pick-up & Delivery software across all of its brick-and-mortar terminals, completing the rollout ahead of schedule,” said David Rumpf, vice president of technology. “The platform integrates advanced track-and-trace capabilities and leverages AI-optimized route planning using the Traveling Salesman Problem (TSP) algorithm.”

Key Features

Real-time driver visibility: Customers can see exactly when shipments are picked up and delivered, with pilot markets offering live views of driver location, next stop, and estimated pickup or delivery times.

Automated notifications: Text and email alerts with account-level subscription options keep shippers informed without manual follow-up.

Advanced shipment tracking: Roadrunner’s website now provides full tracking visibility across the entire delivery cycle.

Self-service appointment scheduling (pilot): New tools let customers schedule deliveries directly—part of a broader strategy to expand customer-controlled self-service features and functionality.

Industry-first API leadership: Building on its early adoption of the NMFTA eBOL 2.1 standard (now powering 20% of all BOL API traffic), Roadrunner has introduced a new pickup API standard. The company is also piloting freight profile APIs that will provide customers with preliminary visibility into freight charges ahead of similar initiatives currently being designed by NMFTA’s LTL digital council framework.

Investments in Innovations

“Our investments and now rolled-out tools enable Roadrunner’s owner-operator driver-partners to make more money in less time with lower fuel costs—benefits that directly translate into faster, more reliable, and more cost-efficient service for the shippers,” said Tomasz Jamroz, president, CEO, Roadrunner. “Our customers should now expect real-time heads-up notifications and precise timing of pending pick-ups — functionality previously only known from rideshare platforms. Further augmented by track-and-trace capabilities that consumers have come to expect from leading e-commerce and home-delivery marketplaces, and combining with the virtual elimination of missed pick-ups, we are introducing the LTL industry to a new frontier of expectations. Just ask any shipper what that’s worth to them.”

According to de Champlain, the new suite of tools and service enhancements aligns with Roadrunner attaining champion brand status.

“It’s a pinnacle of success for the former underdog and challenger brand,” de Champlain said. “It’s a game-changer for us and for the industry. We’re no longer following; starting today, we’re setting the strategic vector for the entire LTL sector and redefining what it means to be a best-in-class, gold-standard carrier.”