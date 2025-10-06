Fleetworthy adds new risk management and ROI reporting solutions

ALBANY, N.Y. — Fleetworthy is launching two significant advancements within Drivewyze by Fleetworthy.

For Drivewyze’s Safety+ product, a new Site Visits Map View offers valuable map visualization across various safety fronts. Additionally, for the company’s weigh station bypass service, a new PreClear Savings Overview Report provides insights into real ROI savings and opportunities for further savings, according to a company press release.

“Both enhancements support the mission of providing customers with actionable insights to make better decisions,” said Martin Murtland, vice president of product. “Our new Map View for Safety+ gives an instant snapshot as to what’s happening in a variety of risk areas, so decisions and risk-management coaching can take place immediately. For our weigh station bypass customers, our new reporting tool gives clear data on the ROI of the service.”

Safety+ Site Visits Map View: A New Lens on Safety Performance

Through Safety+, drivers receive proactive location-based in-cab safety alerts about potential safety risks ahead. Alerts include severe weather, high-citation speeding zones, cargo theft hotspots, high-rollover areas, low bridges, state-sponsored sudden slowdowns, and more. Safety+ also allows fleets to create their own geo-fenced custom zones to highlight safety hotspots, reinforce policies such as terminal reminders, and warn about predatory parking locations, helping reduce costs and improve driver awareness.

“Fleets can filter safety events by type, severity, date range, and more to focus on specific concerns,” Murtland said.

Safety+ Site Visits Map View transforms how fleets monitor and respond to risk by plotting safety events on an interactive map in the Drivewyze Hub portal, according to the release.

Weather Alerts

For example, by overlaying severe National Weather Service (NWS) alerts with the location of a fleet’s trucks and Safety+ data, managers can gain an integrated view of operating conditions without needing to switch between multiple sources and platforms. Managers can immediately see which drivers are in affected zones and take action to minimize exposure and delays.

“Fleet managers can then visually see which trucks are encountering or will encounter bad conditions, such as heavy snow, icy conditions, or local flooding, and act on it in a timely fashion,” Murtland said. “Drivers are alerted to these approaching risks to keep them safer. Based on customer feedback, if a driver is then in severe weather and not driving appropriately for those conditions, they are sent a second in-cab alert. It’s like having a safety trainer in the cab, but only when needed.”

Through Site Visit Map View, safety managers can also quickly identify which drivers require additional coaching and in what areas. What’s more, they can see the precise location – often there will be patterns within a state or region, for example.

“Combined, these geographic visualizations highlight clusters of events, allowing fleets to quickly pinpoint at-risk drivers, identify patterns, and target coaching,” Murtland said. “Site Visits Map View helps fleets move from reactive reporting to proactive risk management.”

Key Features

Geographical insights at a glance – quickly identify which trucks and drivers are most at risk when driving in proximity to severe weather.

Smart filters – personalize what risks to focus on, whether it is severity, risk event type, or date range, using intuitive filters.

Enhanced coaching – pinpoint critical coachable moments for higher risk drivers using configurable speed thresholds to enable meaningful conversations based on evidence and data-driven insights.

Drivewyze PreClear Savings Overview: Quantifying ROI from Bypass

Fleetworthy is also introducing the Drivewyze PreClear Savings Overview Report, a new interactive dashboard in Drivewyze Hub that helps customers calculate the real and potential return on investment from bypassing weigh stations.

“By making bypass ROI transparent, we’re empowering fleets to optimize operations and savings,” Murtland said. “The Savings Overview Report demonstrates the measurable impact Drivewyze PreClear has on the bottom line, reinforcing the case for broader adoption across fleets of all sizes.”

According to the release, Drivewyze PreClear helps fleets avoid unnecessary pull-ins and inspections at 925 locations. The new Savings Overview Report highlights the financial and operational benefits of bypasses by measuring the ROI from savings on time, fuel, and carbon dioxide emissions. The interactive map and charts provide insights into coverage across North America and how the fleet can improve its bypass savings.