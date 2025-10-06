Who’s moving up: Advantage Truck Group unveils promotions

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Advantage Truck Group (ATG) is announcing key promotions in its senior leadership team.

“These promotions reflect our commitment to fostering leadership within our dedicated team, and I am proud to recognize Chris Marsh, Chris Pentedemos and Mike Ramian for the contributions they have made to ATG’s growth and success,” said Kevin G. Holmes, ATG president and CEO. “Their expertise has driven improvements that deliver an exceptional experience for both our customers and team members, and their leadership will continue to help shape ATG’s future.”

Christopher Marsh

As executive vice president of network truck sales, Marsh will lead strategy and management of sales operations across ATG’s eight locations. Marsh has nearly 15 years of experience in truck sales, joining ATG (formerly Tri State Truck Center) in 2011 as sales account executive and progressing to truck sales manager and vice president of network truck sales.

According to an ATG press release, Marsh increased ATG’s business with municipalities, growing existing accounts and expanding its customer base. In 2017, Marsh completed the American Truck Dealers Academy, an intensive leadership and business training program for current and future commercial truck dealership leaders. He currently serves on the Daimler Truck Financial Dealer Council.

Christopher Pentedemos

As executive vice president of network service operations, Pentedemos is responsible for the overall management, operational efficiency and customer experience at each service department across the ATG network. Pentedemos joined ATG in January 2005 as a bus parts expert and was an Employee of the Year award recipient. He was promoted to outside parts sales manager, where he was instrumental in building the Thomas Built Bus business, according to the release.

He later progressed to service manager, service director and vice president of network operations. Pentedemos also championed the creation of an onsite training facility at ATG Shrewsbury to further the education and professional development of the organization’s diesel technicians.

Michael Ramian

As executive vice president of parts operations, Ramian will oversee all aspects of ATG’s parts operations. In his previous role as parts director, he led parts sales and support for the ATG dealer network where he grew ATG’s parts department and its onsite delivery service, establishing the company as the number one parts provider in New England, according to the release.

Ramian started his career with ATG in 2006 as a parts counter associate and progressed to assistant parts manager, parts manager and parts director. He is a recipient of the 2011 ATG Employee of the Year Award and also the 2022 Patriot Award from the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve, an organization affiliated with the U.S. Department of Defense.