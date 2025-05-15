TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices continue to drop

By Bruce Guthrie -
Diesel prices continue to fall.

Diesel prices continued to tick downward by another two cents on a national level.

The per gallon price prices dropped from $3.497 to $3.476, but unlike last week, a couple of regions increased slightly.

The Rocky Mountain region rose less than a cent from $3.460 to $3.464 and the West Coast rose slightly from $4.204 to $4.211. The West Coast Region also rose slightly from $4.204 to $4.211.

Many regions experienced a decrease price per gallon. Some of the largest decreases include East Coast region which fell from $3.567 to $3.534. The Lower Atlantic Regions dropped from $3.448 to $3.408.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

