Diesel prices continue to drop

Diesel prices continued to tick downward by another two cents on a national level.

The per gallon price prices dropped from $3.497 to $3.476, but unlike last week, a couple of regions increased slightly.

The Rocky Mountain region rose less than a cent from $3.460 to $3.464 and the West Coast rose slightly from $4.204 to $4.211.

Many regions experienced a decrease price per gallon. Some of the largest decreases include East Coast region which fell from $3.567 to $3.534. The Lower Atlantic Regions dropped from $3.448 to $3.408.