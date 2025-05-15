Victims in deadly Georgia crash idientified

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. —According to a news report out of Georgia, the three individuals who died in a crash between Calhoun and Adairsville have been identified by the Gordon County Coroner’s Office.
Manuel Mijango, 68, of McDonough, Ga., William West, 50, of Lafayette, Ga., and Christopher Powell, 23, of Okeechobee, Florida, died in the crash that blocked traffic on Interstate 75 for hours on Tuesday.
“The Gordon County Coroner’s Office will continue to support the Georgia State Patrol as the investigation continues,” Gordon County Coroner Nick Blalock said in a statement.
The crash involving six separate vehicles and began when a tractor trailer traveling northbound crossed the median into oncoming traffic after colliding with a Hyundai Sonata.
That semi then crashed head-on into two other tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.