Diesel prices drop by 10 cents over period of 2 weeks

Diesel prices have dropped again for the second consecutive week.
After a significant drop last week, prices fell another four cents. That adds up to a 10-cent drop in two weeks.
The $3.534 price this week is a decrease from $3.579.
Two regions fell by approximately five cents. The East Coast Region fell from $3.660 to $3.614 while the Lower Atlantic Region fell from $3.556 to $3.505.
The largest drop came from the Gulf Coast Region thanks to a decrease from $3.267 to $3.195.
There were no increases in any region of the country.
