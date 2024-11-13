Diesel prices drop for the second week in a row

Though the decline was not quite as sharp as last week, diesel prices did inch downward again.

The national price per gallon for diesel fell from $3.536 to $3.521. That comes after a nearly 4-cent tumble last week.

The largest drop in price came from the Rocky Mountain region which fell sharply again. After falling by seven cents last week, the price per gallon of diesel fell again from $3.583 to $3.525. Diesel prices have fallen by a total of exactly 13 cents per gallon over the last two weeks.

Most other drops in price in other regions were modest, ranging around a one cent decline in most regions.

The Lower Atlantic fell from $3.500 to $3.478

The Central Atlantic region did manage to rise slightly from $3.792 to $3.807.