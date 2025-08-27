TheTrucker.com
Business

Diesel prices fall, but only slightly

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Diesel prices fall, but only slightly
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel prices fall, but only slightly
Diesel prices fell again, but not as sharply as in recent weeks.

Diesel prices fell again this week, but not quite as sharply as the previous weeks.

The national average for a gallon of diesel in the United States fell from $3.713 to $3.708 according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

A few regions even rose, but only very slightly.

In fact, one region did drop by just one-hundredth of a cent.

The New England Region fell from $3.969 to $3.968.

Four regions rose slightly including the Central Atlantic which ticked up from $3.908 to $3.916. The West Coast Region rose slightly from $4.455 to $4.461. Meanwhile the West Coast less California rose from $4.094 to $4.013 and California rose from $4.871 to $4.873.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE