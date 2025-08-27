Diesel prices fall, but only slightly

Diesel prices fell again this week, but not quite as sharply as the previous weeks.

The national average for a gallon of diesel in the United States fell from $3.713 to $3.708 according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

A few regions even rose, but only very slightly.

In fact, one region did drop by just one-hundredth of a cent.

The New England Region fell from $3.969 to $3.968.

Four regions rose slightly including the Central Atlantic which ticked up from $3.908 to $3.916. The West Coast Region rose slightly from $4.455 to $4.461. Meanwhile the West Coast less California rose from $4.094 to $4.013 and California rose from $4.871 to $4.873.