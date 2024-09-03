TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices in the west rise, but national average falls again

By Bruce Guthrie -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel prices in the west rise, but national average falls again
Diesel fuel nozzle and soybeans. Biodiesel, biofuel, agriculture and renewable clean energy concept.

For the eighth consecutive week, diesel prices have fallen.

The national average fell by nearly three cents per gallon from $3.651 to $3.625 per gallon.

While the midwest average only fell one cent from $3.627 to $3.613, one station in Arkansas listed its price for diesel at under $3.00 per gallon.

The biggest drops came in the regions on the east coast, lower Atlantic, and the gulf coast which is why the national average dipped despite rises in the price out west.

The gulf coast dropped five cents from $3.317 to $3.265 while the lower Atlantic fell from $3.628 to $3.580.

The east coast dropped from $3.725 to $3.686.

California’s price rose nearly five cents from 4.707 to 4.749 while the west coast rose to $4.293 from $4.274.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

