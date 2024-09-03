Diesel prices in the west rise, but national average falls again

For the eighth consecutive week, diesel prices have fallen.

The national average fell by nearly three cents per gallon from $3.651 to $3.625 per gallon.

While the midwest average only fell one cent from $3.627 to $3.613, one station in Arkansas listed its price for diesel at under $3.00 per gallon.

The biggest drops came in the regions on the east coast, lower Atlantic, and the gulf coast which is why the national average dipped despite rises in the price out west.

The gulf coast dropped five cents from $3.317 to $3.265 while the lower Atlantic fell from $3.628 to $3.580.

The east coast dropped from $3.725 to $3.686.

California’s price rose nearly five cents from 4.707 to 4.749 while the west coast rose to $4.293 from $4.274.