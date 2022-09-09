Don Ake to retire from FTR 

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Don Ake will be retiring from FTR at the end of September, according to a statement released Sept. 8.

“The trucking industry is by far the best industry I have ever worked in. The people are helpful, hardworking, and honest,” Ake said. “My time at FTR has been wonderful — they are a great company. I will miss the talented people I have worked with at FTR, as well as the challenges of forecasting equipment demand in this complex industry.”

Ake has been the vice president of commercial vehicles at FTR since 2013. His responsibilities included forecasting and analysis for the Class 8, commercial trailer and medium-duty truck markets. Ake began his career in the industry with equipment supplier Hendrickson in 1993 and has worked at firms related to transportation ever since.

“Don has brought such a wealth of information to FTR and a unique way of presenting his forecasts for the truck and trailer industry,” said Eric Starks, chairman and CEO of FTR. “He’s been a huge part of our success and he’ll be missed. We wish him the best.”

Ake is also the author of three short-essay humor books. His fourth book, “Deep Heavy Stuff,” is scheduled for release early next year. He plans to author more books in retirement.

Charlie Roth will assume the forecasting duties at FTR.