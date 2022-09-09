9 dead, 16 injured after semi crashes into food vendors in Mexican town

VILLA AHUMADA, Mexico — Nine people were killed and 16 injured when a tractor-trailer plowed into a group of parked vehicles and roadside stands in the Mexican town of Villa Ahumada Wednesday, Sept. 7.

According to the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office, six people died at the scene; three more died after being transported to hospitals in Juarez, Mexico.

Local news reports note that a Kenworth tractor-trailer, driven by Saul A.D., 43, struck a parked vehicle and overturned, striking several food stands and coming to rest on the patio of a restaurant. The driver reportedly told authorities he was traveling from Juarez to Chihuahua City. He is in custody pending an investigation as of this reporting.

9 dead, 13 injured when brakeless semi truck crashes into cars, roadside eateries in Villa Ahumada, Chihuahua https://t.co/k5OE9hd4SC — Daniel Borunda (@BorundaDaniel) September 8, 2022

Tráiler causa mega choque en Villa Ahumada; al menos 5 muertos pic.twitter.com/eTUF0GrBbM — Red de Noticias en Chihuahua (@Noticias_Chih) September 8, 2022

Villa Ahumada is about 80 miles south of the border city of Ciudad Juarez near El Paso, Texas. It’s a tourist attraction, with buses coming from the border usually stopping so riders can buy burritos and quesadillas to eat on the road.

Border Report said this is not the first recent fatal accident along this stretch of Mexico Highway 45. In late July, three adults perished when their pickup struck a semi parked on the road, Mexican media reported.

Photos and videos shared on social media and Mexican new sites showed the big rig on its side and lodged in front of a hall that houses burrito stands and other food carts.