Vander Haag’s truck parts opens new store in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vander Haag’s Inc., a supplier of heavy-duty truck parts, announced Sept. 8 the opening of its newest store, at 405 Maclean Ave., Suite 5D, in Louisville.

“We are very excited to bring our all-makes heavy duty truck parts to the Louisville market with our industry leading quality used, rebuilt and new parts that our customers have come to expect for over 80 years,” said Joe McIntire, chief product officer for Vander Haag’s. “Our experienced team, led by Lee Samuels, provides exceptional customer service and knowledge to help get our customers back on the road quickly.”

Vander Haag’s also has locations in Spencer, Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Kansas City, Missouri; Winamac and Indianapolis, Indiana; and Columbus, Ohio.

Vander Haag’s is a member of HDA Truck Pride, an independent provider of parts and services to the commercial vehicle aftermarket, that has more than 750 distribution locations and more than 400 service facilities in North America.