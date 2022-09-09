Annual survey seeks industry input about top concerns for trucking

ATLANTA — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) has launched the 2022 Top Industry Issues Survey.

This 18th annual survey asks all members of the trucking industry, as well as other stakeholders, such as law enforcement, suppliers, educators and more, to rank the top issues of concern for the industry. Those participating in the survey are also asked to offer potential strategies for addressing each issue.

“The annual Top Industry Issues Survey has long been a crucial part of understanding the issues facing our country’s supply chain,” said ATA Chair Harold Sumerford Jr., CEO of J & M Tank Lines, Inc. “ATRI’s research provides a chance for thousands of trucking industry professionals, from drivers to executives, to weigh in on the most important topics that affect trucking and collectively decide on the best strategies for addressing each.”

In addition to providing overall rankings of industry issues, ATRI’s annual analysis also offers insights into how issues are ranked differently by motor carriers and professional drivers. The report also allows stakeholders to monitor issues over time to better understand which issues are rising, or falling, in criticality.

“I encourage my fellow drivers to take a few minutes and complete the Top Industry Issues Survey,” said Steve Fields, an America’s Road Team Captain and professional truck driver for Yellow. “Whether your top issue is truck parking, driver compensation, detention, traffic congestion or something else, it only takes a few minutes to make your voice heard and for us collectively to let the industry know what drivers are most concerned about.”

The results of the 2022 survey will be released Oct. 22, 2022, during the American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition in San Diego, California.

To complete the 2022 Top Industry Issues Survey, click here. The survey will remain open through Oct. 7, 2022.