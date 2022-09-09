DTNA celebrates as 800,000th vehicle rolls off assembly line at NC manufacturing facility

CLEVELAND, N.C. — Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced Sept. 8 the production of the 800,000th vehicle — a Freightliner Cascadia — built at its Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant located in North Carolina.

“Cleveland Truck Manufacturing has a long reputation of customer commitment and manufacturing excellence,” said Craig Redshaw, plant manager at DTNA’s Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant. “Everyone at the plant is excited to mark this production milestone with our Thomasville, N.C.-based neighbors and long-time customers, Old Dominion, and to hand off keys to our 800,000th truck — the market-leading Freightliner Cascadia.”

Keys to the milestone vehicle were presented to representatives from Old Dominion Freight Line during a ceremony at the facility.

“Everyone at Old Dominion congratulates Daimler Truck North America for reaching this milestone,” said Jim Raynor, vice president of equipment and maintenance for Old Dominion. “We appreciate our long-term relationship with DTNA as one of our key OEM partners,”

Freightliner Trucks acquired the plant in 1989 and started producing the Freightliner Medium Conventional. Today, in addition to the Class 8 Freightliner Cascadia, the Cleveland plant also produces the Western Star 47X and 49X — and soon will produce the newly unveiled Western Star 57X.

Cleveland is also the site of production for right-hand drive versions of the Freightliner Cascadia shipped to international markets.

Since the first truck rolled off the line in Cleveland, DTNA has invested more than $350 million in the facility. Currently, more than 2,300 people work at Cleveland Truck Manufacturing.