Echo Global Logistics voted top 3rd-party logistics provider by Inbound Logistics

CHICAGO — Echo Global Logistics Inc., a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been voted the number one third-party logistics provider (3PL) by Inbound Logistics’ 2023 Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards for the seventh year in a row, according to a company statement.

“Going the extra mile to simplify transportation for our clients and carriers is what Echo is all about,” said Dave Menzel, president and chief operating officer at Echo. “I’d like to thank Inbound Logistics for their support as well as our Echo team members who, combined with our innovative technology including EchoShip and EchoDrive, continue to set the logistics standard for excellence.”

This win also marks the 13th consecutive year Echo has been chosen by the magazine’s readers as a top 10 3PL.

“This award means a lot to us at Echo. It’s truly an honor to win this for the seventh time,” said Doug Waggoner, chief executive officer at Echo. “Shippers and carriers who work with Echo understand and appreciate the effectiveness of our technology and the dedication of our employees. I’m grateful for every industry professional who continues to support Echo each year.”

For more than two decades, Inbound Logistics’ Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards recognize leading 3PLs that demonstrate “responsible and flexible service through the earned trust of their customers,” a news release stated. “Each year, thousands of the magazine’s readers participate on the awards process by voting for their favorite 3PL. For the past 13 years, Echo has managed to maintain or improve its rank on this list by combining highly effective, industry-leading technology such as advanced, load-matching algorithms, with exemplary, 24/7 service.”