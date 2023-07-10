Wisconsin troopers riding in big rigs to catch violations as part of Operation Safe Driver Week

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) is teaming up with the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association (WMCA) this week for the annual Trooper in a Truck enforcement campaign.
It’s part of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s Operation Safe Driver Week, which runs through July 15.
The annual week-long enforcement and educational campaign targets unsafe driving behaviors across North America to combat the number of deaths and injuries from crashes.
“From the vantage point of a semi-tractor, WSP officers will keep an eye out for speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, and seat belt violations,” a WSP Facebook post states. “Once an officer spots a violation from the truck cab, they will radio to patrol cars in the area for appropriate enforcement action.”
A similar Facebook post by the WMCA noted: “The WMCA is honored to be partnering with the WI State Patrol in the week-long enforcement and educational campaign to help lower the number of fatalities and injuries from crashes on Wisconsin roads!”
