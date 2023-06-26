EKA delivers embedded technology solutions to supply chain customers

SALT LAKE CITY –EKA Solutions, which operates a cloud-based integrated freight management platform called EKA Omni-TMS, has announced it will deliver embedded fleet maintenance management, trailer management and business intelligence solutions to EKA Omni-TMS carrier, broker and shipper customers.

“Consistent with its vision to deliver hyper automation and next level of customer experience, EKA will deliver embedded integration solutions with Love’s Shop Connect VIEW maintenance platform, Samsara’s telematics and videomatics platform and AWS BI platform to Omni-TMS customers beginning July 2023,” said JJ Singh, founder and CEO of EKA Solutions. “This will greatly improve customer productivity, operations visibility, customer service level, risk management and decision support for Omni-TMS customers.”

Ryan Farrell, president of Wilson Logistics, said EKA’s “ability

to integrate seamlessly with industry leading providers gives us the advantage we are looking for in this market. It helps drive down costs and improve efficiency in our fleet, ultimately giving us an edge.”

Dan Jenson, director of truck care strategy and sales for Love’s, said EKA Solutions’ software will allow his company to “deliver a better experience through Shop Connect VIEW,

so our fleet customers can easily stay on top of repair orders, reduce costs and improve uptime.”