California police make arrest in shooting death of North Carolina truck driver

LATHROP, Calif.— California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials have arrested a man in connection with the June 15 shooting death of an Amazon truck driver.

According to the CHP, the agency’s Stockton Division arrested Andrew Christopher Watson, 29, on Saturday, June 24, in connection to the incident that killed 37-year-old North Carolina-based trucker Ilkhom Shodiev.

Witnesses told CBS13 this was a case of road rage, but police are still giving no motive.

Police said that surveillance footage and tips led to Watson’s arrest.

After he was shot, Shodiev’s big rig left the highway and crashed into the parking lot of a nearby strip mall, crashing into parked cars.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

“He was a person with a big heart he was like helpful he loved his family,” Durkahksh Sheralieva, a close family friend that translated for Ilkhom’s wife Shahnoza Jumaeva, told CBS 13.