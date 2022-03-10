Embark hires Teamsters senior legislative representative to lead federal policy effort

SAN FRANCISCO — Embark Trucks, Inc. announced Wednesday the addition of Sam Loesche to its public policy team.

The company stated in a news release that the move is “to deepen the company’s commitment to improving driver livelihoods by working closely with public sector stakeholders and drivers to roll out autonomous truck technology.”

“Loesche joins Embark to lead its federal policy work as the company continues to announce new partnerships with fleets and recently unveiled the Truck Transfer Program, which will put Embark-powered autonomous trucks directly into the hands of carrier Knight-Swift and its drivers.”

Over the past five years, Embark officials say they have pursued a proactive and industry-leading approach to autonomous truck policy that “has helped build a clear regulatory pathway for commercialization.”

One of the company’s very first hires was Jonny Morris as head of public policy in 2017.

Since then, the company touts that it “has established a long track record of working with federal and state policymakers, law enforcement, and labor groups to clarify regulatory pathways to commercialization, improve driver livelihoods and prioritize safety as it deploys its technology.”

Embark added former Secretary of Transportation and Labor Elaine Chao to its board of directors in 2021 as part of its strengthening efforts.

“Loesche joins Embark with a unique perspective drawn from over a decade of working with organized labor,” the news release stated. “For the last eight years, he led federal policy and legislative affairs for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the nation’s largest and most diverse labor unions. Before the Teamsters, Loesche worked as a legislative aide at the United Auto Workers.”

At Embark, Loesche “will further strengthen Embark’s long-standing relationships with federal policymakers, including the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and members of Congress to enumerate the safety, labor and environmental benefits of autonomous trucking ahead of commercial deployment of the Embark Driver in 2024,” according to the news release.

The Embark Driver is the company’s flagship software that “sees with multiple redundant sensors, never gets tired or distracted and is always thinking ahead.”

The company says it simulates up to 1,200 scenarios per second, with a 60 second prediction horizon while driving.

Embark officials say their company’s operating model is “designed to apply autonomous driving technology to the treacherous and grueling long-haul truck miles where human drivers struggle with distraction and fatigue.”

Further, the company news release stated that “the Embark Driver enables truckers to pursue more desirable short-haul jobs to stay closer to their families and loved ones, all while reducing the risk of deadly motor vehicle accidents on highways. Embark is currently working with shipper and carrier partners to determine how best to utilize the limited driver workforce to address the growing demands of the national supply chain, and when and how to have drivers haul loads alongside autonomous capacity.”

Jonny Morris, head of corporate affairs at Embark, said that “from the beginning, one of Embark’s goals has been to improve the safety and working conditions of truck drivers in America. As we bring our autonomous truck technology to market, we envision a world where drivers get to spend more nights at home and we have fewer accidents on our roads. Sam will ensure that we work hand-in-glove with federal policymakers as well as labor, environmental and safety groups to make that dream a reality.”