Walmart selects Shippensburg, Pennsylvania for new fulfillment center

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Walmart announced plans on Tuesday for a new fulfillment center in southern Pennsylvania to support the retailer’s rapidly increasing supply chain network and eCommerce capabilities. The 1.8 million-plus square-foot Shippensburg facility will be located at 2281 United Drive and is set to open Spring of 2022, creating up to 600 permanent, full-time jobs across the region.

“We are proud to open a new state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Shippensburg, which will be instrumental in providing our customers with increased access and faster shipping on millions of every-day low priced items,” Steve Miller, SVP Supply Chain Operations of Walmart U.S., said. “In addition to faster shipping, our investment in Shippensburg will bring a positive impact to the community by bringing even more employment opportunities to a growing local economy.”

Walmart fulfillment centers are part of the retailer’s supply chain network. Unlike distribution centers, which are focused on receiving, storing and distributing product to Walmart stores, fulfillment centers are focused on storing millions of items that are picked, packed and shipped directly to customers as soon as next-day. The facility is part of a broader initiative to add more capacity into Walmart’s supply chain as the retailer prepares for growth. In Q4 of FY22, Walmart U.S. eCommerce cited 70% growth over the past two years.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest in our associates through job promotion and growth while providing new career opportunities to job-seekers in the Southern Pennsylvania region,” Karisa Sprague, senior vice president of U.S. Supply Chain People, said. “In addition to competitive compensation and benefits, Walmart also offers industry leading training and development opportunities, such as a college degree 100% paid for by Walmart’s ‘Live Better U.’ There’s never been a better time to be a Walmart supply chain associate.”

Walmart operates seven distribution centers, 160 retail stores and employs more than 60,000 associates in the state of Pennsylvania. In FYE 21, stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation gave $28.4 million in cash and in-kind donations to local Pennsylvania organizations.