Fleet Advantage honored by Monitor for 3rd consecutive year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage, a Class-8 tractor fleet data analytics firm, has been named one of Monitor’s 2023 Most Innovative Companies in Equipment Finance for the third consecutive year.

According to a news release, Monitor’s 2023 Most Innovative Companies in Equipment Finance award recognizes the most innovative companies in the equipment finance ecosystem within various industries, including transportation and logistics.

“We are thrilled to be recognized again by Monitor as one of the most innovative companies in the equipment finance industry,” Matt de Aguiar, chief operating officer for Fleet Advantage, said. “Fleet Advantage’s leadership and entire workforce population believes that innovation, when leveraged effectively, can create a culture where breakthrough ideas are generated continuously.”

According to Monitor, “Fleet Advantage has a deep legacy of developing advanced solutions to benefit its clients and the equipment finance industry, and its innovatory focus was most recently on display when the company announced it placed orders for 200 Class 8 electric vehicle (EV) tractors. Over the last year, Fleet Advantage’s business prowess, leadership and focus on environmental preservation has benefitted many organizations, as the company has made significant innovations in many areas pertinent to transportation and equipment finance for corporate transportation fleets.”