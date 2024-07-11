Fleet safety is focus of new partnerships

In an effort to improve fleet safety across the nation, new partnerships was formed.

ICSA selected Netradyne as as a new fleet safety solutions partner the Independent Carrier Safety Association (ICSA) as its preferred fleet safety solutions vendor.

According to an ICSA media release, chartered in September 2019, ICSA is a non-profit organization whose goal is to improve highway safety by engaging single-truck operators and small fleets in its safety mission. ICSA provides its members with no-cost safety consulting to ensure these carriers are doing everything they can to reduce risk and crashes.

“Forward-facing cameras are a key component of any truck safety program and a requirement for member carriers to qualify for reduced insurance rates under ICSA’s risk purchase group program,” said Karen Rasmussen, Executive Director at ICSA. “Our Board of Directors determined that carriers already using any of four approved major camera brands are not required to buy cameras from ICSA. Those members who still need to purchase cameras can qualify for a substantial discount from Netradyne.”

Most industry safety experts believe videos from on-road incidents are excellent coaching tools that can help even veteran drivers become better behind the wheel. With its advanced artificial intelligence and high-resolution video, Netradyne’s fleet safety solutions offer an excellent option for ICSA members to coach drivers and retain video evidence in case of a lawsuit.

“We are thrilled to partner with ICSA to bring sophisticated safety tools to small fleets and owner-operators,” said Adam Kahn, president of Netradyne. “The Driver.i device records and analyzes the entire drive. This, combined with premium AI and edge computing, enables it to understand the cause of events, recognize good driving, and offer specific suggestions for improvement.”